Kerry research projects to benefit from nature and conservation funding

Aug 24, 2024 13:32 By radiokerrynews
Kerry research projects to benefit from nature and conservation funding
The Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, has announced more than €458,000 in funding for 36 local community organisations.

This funding is under the expanded Peatlands and Natura Community Engagement Scheme for 2024.

Projects with Kerry links include studies on rhododendrons, seabirds and rare plants.

Led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the scheme supports local initiatives for the conservation and revitalisation of Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas.

It also supports all peatland areas and promotes public engagement and awareness of natural heritage and environment.

Some of the projects in Kerry receiving funding include Green Matters and Coiste Pobail Cathair Donall, which both concern the mapping of rhododendrons.Funding for these two projects amount to over €8000.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group in County Clare, who monitor breeding seabirds in the Shannon Estuary will receive over €6,500.

The Irish Uplands Forum in County Dublin will receive over €4,500 for the reviewing of the status of rare upland plants, with a focus on Kerry and Wicklow.

The scheme is aimed at community-led projects and volunteer groups, who play a vital role in helping to promote and implement conservation and restoration.

