Kerry represented in delegation urging change to EU fish quotas

Kerry representatives will be part of a delegation, who’ll be in Brussels next week, calling for changes to the allocation of fish quotas.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly and Dr Kevin Flannery from Dingle, who’s a member of the Government’s seafood task force, are part of the group which represents the fishing industry and coastal communities.

They say Ireland’s fishing fleet aren’t being allocated a fair share of fish in our waters.

EU countries have access to other member states’ waters under a fish quota system.

Deputy Pa Daly says it’s estimated that the Irish fishing fleet is allocated about 15% of fish in our waters but if other EU states’ fishing vessels don’t use all of the quota given to them to fish in Irish waters, then this uncaught quota isn’t reallocated to Irish vessels.

The delegation from the fishing industry and communities will be in Brussels next Monday and Tuesday; the visit will be hosted by Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus.

Marine scientist Dr Kevin Flannery from Dingle is chair of FLAG South-West, the Fisheries Local Action Group.

He says what they’re proposing would not require a radical overhaul of the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy, which would need the backing of all 27 member states.