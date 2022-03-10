Kerry renters paying €510 extra monthly compared to mortgage payments

Renters in Kerry are paying an extra €510 a month, compared to those paying a mortgage in the county.

That’s according to moneysherpa.ie which analysed how rent compares to the equivalent monthly mortgage payments, based on the most recent DAFT Rental Price Report.

They show renters are paying on average €1,300 a month in Kerry, while those paying a mortgage spend an average of €790 a month.

These figures show over a 30-year period, renters will pay in excess of €180,000 more than people paying for mortgages in Kerry.