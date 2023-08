A Kerry politician is seeking the public’s views for the future of local democracy.

The Seanad Public Consultation Committee, which is chaired by Kenmare native Mark Daly, is calling for submissions from the public.

Senator Daly believes the public need to have their say as local authorities form an essential part of Irish life.

The closing date for submissions is Friday the 29th of September.

Full details on the call for submissions and how to make a submission can be found here.