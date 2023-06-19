Advertisement
Kerry Aontú representative claims ambulance delays is putting lives in danger

Jun 19, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
An Aontú Representative for Kerry, claims the delays in getting an ambulance to patients, is placing lives in peril and is resulting in an increase in fatalities.

Sonny Foran says the average response time for ambulances across the country has increased steadily year on year since 2019.

He believes this correlates with an increase in deaths, while people are waiting on help

Mr Foran also claims ambulances are having to wait at the hospital for more than an hour, as they hand over a patient, due to the lack of beds.

