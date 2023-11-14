Kerry people who’ve prevented drownings honoured by Water Safety Ireland

People in Kerry who’ve saved lives and prevented drownings are being honoured by Water Safety Ireland.

The charity promotes water safety and works to reduce drownings in Ireland.

Twenty-nine lives were saved from drowning by rescuers who are being honoured at a ceremony in Dublin Castle today.

Sixteen-year-old Cillian and his father Damian Ginty, who live in Tralee, are among those from Kerry that who are being honoured at the event.

In September at Banna Beach, the father and son saved the life of a kite-surfer who got into difficulty, and the life of a woman who’d entered the water in an attempt to help the kite surfer.

Damien Ginty explains what happened:

Long Service Awards were also presented members of rescue services in Kerry in recognition of their voluntary commitment to promoting water safety and undertaking rescues.

The 10 years certificate of service is being presented to Michael Martin and Jonathan Hughes of Derrynane, along with Grania Costello, Thomas Fitzgerald Jr, Colleen Trant, Mike Ashe and Aidan Duggan of Banna.

Richard Frewin of Derrynane has been honoured with the 15 years certificate of service.

The 20 years certificate of service was presented to Michael Turner, Noel Donnelly, Gerardine Deasy and Paul O’Sullivan of Derrynane along with Stephen Baker, Thomas Ward and Jim Riordan of Banna.

Banna’s John Casey and Thomas Fitzgerald got the 30 years certification of service and the 40 years certificate of service was presented to James O’Loughlin and Pat Lawlor of Banna.

Radio Kerry was also honoured at the awards after winning the Local Radio Station Award; Water Safety Ireland says due to the Radio Kerry’s ongoing coverage of water safety issues, listeners are more aware of the dangers at aquatic environments.