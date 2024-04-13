People in Kerry are being urged to consider the impact cardiac screening could have on young people in their local community.

It’s part of the Dillon Quirke Foundation’s campaign to identify heart conditions in teenagers, before they become a problem.

On average, 100 young people die of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome every year in Ireland.

The Dillon Quirke Foundation are calling on the Government to make screenings mandatory for any young person involved in underage sport.

The foundation says their aim is that cardiac screening becomes a requirement for every young person in Kerry and nationwide.