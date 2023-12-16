Advertisement
Kerry people encouraged to enjoy local forests throughout winter

Dec 16, 2023 10:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people are encouraged to enjoy local forests over the winter months.

Coillte commissioned a Red C Research survey, which found 86% of respondents thought forests were important for physical and mental health.

82% of respondents agree that forests are important for nature and biodiversity, while 74% agree that a mix of trees that include conifers and broadleaves is important for climate action.

Kerry’s top Coillte Forests for recreation include Rossacroo Wood, Glanteenassig and Lickeen.

 

