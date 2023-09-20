Kerry park wins top national award for supporting pollinating insects

A Kerry park has won a top national award for its work supporting pollinating insects.

It’s one of a number of honours for the county in this year’s Green Flag Awards.

Two Kerry parks have retained their Green Flag awards.

Advertisement

This is an international benchmarking standard for parks and green spaces, and encourages these to be managed in environmentally sustainable ways.

Childers Park and Woodlands, Listowel and Tralee Town Park were awarded 2023 Green Flag Awards.

2023 Green Flag Award and Heritage Site Accreditation has been awarded to Tralee Bay Wetlands, Killarney House and Gardens, and Derrynane Historic Park.

Advertisement

Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco and Activity Park was also one of three recipients of a special award for supporting pollinating insects.

It won the town park category and is the overall national winner in the Pollinator Award, which assesses pollinator-friendly management of parks and community spaces.

The award is jointly run by An Taisce Environmental Education and the National Biodiversity Data Centre.