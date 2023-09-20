Advertisement
News

Kerry park wins top national award for supporting pollinating insects

Sep 20, 2023 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry park wins top national award for supporting pollinating insects
Share this article

A Kerry park has won a top national award for its work supporting pollinating insects.

It’s one of a number of honours for the county in this year’s Green Flag Awards.

Two Kerry parks have retained their Green Flag awards.

Advertisement

This is an international benchmarking standard for parks and green spaces, and encourages these to be managed in environmentally sustainable ways.

Childers Park and Woodlands, Listowel and Tralee Town Park were awarded 2023 Green Flag Awards.

2023 Green Flag Award and Heritage Site Accreditation has been awarded to Tralee Bay Wetlands, Killarney House and Gardens, and Derrynane Historic Park.

Advertisement

Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco and Activity Park was also one of three recipients of a special award for supporting pollinating insects.

It won the town park category and is the overall national winner in the Pollinator Award, which assesses pollinator-friendly management of parks and community spaces.

The award is jointly run by An Taisce Environmental Education and the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Elected councillors to write to Finance Minster requesting retention of 9% hospitality VAT rate
Advertisement
Education Minister suspending plans to have parts of Leaving Cert assessed by teachers
Over 10,800 people are on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Triduum for the feast of St Padre Pio in the Franciscan Friary, Killarney 21st, 22nd and 23rd of September
Elected councillors to write to Finance Minster requesting retention of 9% hospitality VAT rate
Education Minister suspending plans to have parts of Leaving Cert assessed by teachers
Man charged with burglary, theft and interfering with car in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus