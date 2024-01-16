Advertisement
Kerry parents encouraged to try and use cloth nappies

Jan 16, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry parents encouraged to try and use cloth nappies
Parents in Kerry are being encouraged to use cloth nappies when they can.

In Kerry, 33,000 disposable nappies go into landfill every day, which is over 12 million annually.

Research has found they are the third biggest component of domestic waste bins.

The Cloth Nappy Library Ireland is a volunteer-led organisation, set up to promote cloth nappies and support parents to move away from disposables.

Kate Doyle is chairperson of the group and she says they understand parents can’t always use reusable nappies.

However, their aim is to support parents and make them aware that the option is there:

The group also runs online demonstration workshops and offer cloth nappy loan kits.

Kate Doyle says this gives people the chance to try the cloth nappies and see if they work for their family:

