Kerry organic producers are urged to enter Bord Bia's National Organic Awards for 2024

Aug 6, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrynews
Bord Bia have announced the details of the National Organic Awards for 2024.

It will take place in Dublin on Thursday, the 17th of October.

The awards are held in association with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and celebrate the achievements of organic growers, producers, and manufacturers.

Kerry-based organic producers are invited to submit entries into one of seven categories before the closing date of August 12th.

Judging will take place at the National Organic Food Fair in Merrion Square, Dublin on August the 31st.

Some of the awards up for grabs include the Irish organic sector champion and the business in the community award.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett said “The organic sector in Ireland is going from strength to strength, and the standard of what we are producing here really is world-class.

For more information and how to apply, visit Bord Bia’s website.

Applications close on August 12th, with the shortlist being announced the week commencing August 27th.

