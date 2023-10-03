Kerry food and drink companies encouraged to apply for accelerator programme

Kerry food and drink companies are being encouraged to apply for an accelerator programme.

Food Works is a ten month programme which up scales food and drink start-ups helping them become investor ready and successful in domestic and international markets.

The programme was set up in 2012 by Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc and over 100 companies have taken part since then.

The closing dates for applications for next year is December 1st, for more information visit FoodWorksIreland.ie