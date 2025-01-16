Advertisement
News

Kerry Olympian to speak at I Wish Showcase

Jan 16, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Olympian to speak at I Wish Showcase
Several female Olympians and STEM graduates will lead an extraordinary lineup of speakers at the largest-ever 11th annual I Wish Showcase, taking place on 6 February at the RDS, Dublin.
A Kerry Olympian is among the delegation of speakers at the 11th annual I Wish Showcase.

 

Zoe Hyde from Killorglin is one of several female Olympians and STEM graduates speaking at the event taking place on the 6th February at the RDS, Dublin.

The group will inspire over 4,000 female students from across the country to consider STEM careers, looking at how advancements in STEM innovation drive success in sports and beyond.

 

Olympic sprint star Phil Healy will be joined at the Showcase by rower Zoe Hyde, who also competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Claire Dunne, a member of the 4x400m relay squad at the London 2012 Olympic Games and now Head of Social Impact at Deloitte, will also speak. Together, they will inspire over 4,000 female teenage students from across the island to consider STEM careers, highlighting how advancements in STEM innovation drive success in sports and beyond.

 

I Wish, a community committed to showcasing the power of STEM to teenage girls, has held its annual Showcase — with inspirational speakers, interactive exhibitions and workshops — since 2015, engaging with over 62,000 students in this time, hosting over 1,000 speakers, and partnering with over 130 industry leaders. Registration is still open at iwish.ie/register.

Phil Healy said: “STEM drives innovation on and off the track. From the engineering of high-performance running shoes and the physics behind optimal sprinting techniques to the data analytics fine-tuning training plans, STEM is a part of my daily life as an athlete. I’m thrilled to share my journey and show how women in STEM are revolutionising every facet of sports. The I Wish Showcase is an incredible opportunity for young girls to see the endless possibilities available to them.”

 

The 2025 I Wish Showcase will feature a new Sport Innovation Hub where attendees can explore how advancements in technology are revolutionising performance, training and competition. Additionally, the event will debut a Food Science Hub, offering a glimpse into how STEM is reshaping what we eat and how it’s made. Other innovative hubs dedicated to construction, entrepreneurship and emerging STEM fields will showcase the latest breakthroughs shaping these industries.

 

This year’s event features ongoing transport partnerships with Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann, along with a new partnership with Translink, making the event fully accessible to students from Northern Ireland for the first time.

Beyond the annual showcase, I Wish has expanded its activities to a year-round suite of programmes, including a Tech for Good Programme, entrepreneurship programmes and the newly launched I Wish Primary Programme.

