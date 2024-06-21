24 Kerry schools honoured in STEM awards

24 schools in Kerry have been honoured for their participation in STEM subjects.

The 24 primary schools have been awarded the Curious Minds Award from Science Foundation Ireland, which aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering, and maths.

The awards are broken up into three categories; silver for schools just starting out on the STEM journey, gold for those further along, and platinum for those who have already won awards.

Advertisement

In Kerry this year, one school received the silver award, 22 received gold, and one school received the platinum award.

The recipient schools from Kerry and the award types are:

Caherleaheen National School Gold Award

Firies National School Gold Award

Fybough National School Gold Award

Listellick National School Gold Award

Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn Gold Award

Lauragh National School Gold Award

Murhur National School Gold Award

St Brendans National School Gold Award

Kiltallagh National School Gold Award

Castledrum National School Gold Award

O'brennan National School Gold Award

Naomh Charthaigh Gold Award

Scoil Atha Na Mblath Gold Award

Muire Gan Smal Gold Award

Scoil Easa Dhuibhe Gold Award

Holy Cross Mercy Primary School Gold Award

St. Brendan's National School, Blennerville Gold Award

Two Mile Community National School Platinum Award

Bunscoil Eoin Naofa Gold Award

Scoil Chaitlín Naofa Gold Award

Knockanes National School Silver Award

Scoil Mhuire Na Mbraithre Gold Award

Ardfert Central National School Gold Award

Curraheen Mxd National School Gold Award