24 Kerry schools honoured in STEM awards

24 schools in Kerry have been honoured for their participation in STEM subjects.
The 24 primary schools have been awarded the Curious Minds Award from Science Foundation Ireland, which aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering, and maths.
The awards are broken up into three categories; silver for schools just starting out on the STEM journey, gold for those further along, and platinum for those who have already won awards.
In Kerry this year, one school received the silver award, 22 received gold, and one school received the platinum award.
The recipient schools from Kerry and the award types are:
Caherleaheen National School Gold Award
Firies National School Gold Award
Fybough National School Gold Award
Listellick National School Gold Award
Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn Gold Award
Lauragh National School Gold Award
Murhur National School Gold Award
St Brendans National School Gold Award
Kiltallagh National School Gold Award
Castledrum National School Gold Award
O'brennan National School Gold Award
Naomh Charthaigh Gold Award
Scoil Atha Na Mblath Gold Award
Muire Gan Smal Gold Award
Scoil Easa Dhuibhe Gold Award
Holy Cross Mercy Primary School Gold Award
St. Brendan's National School, Blennerville Gold Award
Two Mile Community National School Platinum Award
Bunscoil Eoin Naofa Gold Award
Scoil Chaitlín Naofa Gold Award
Knockanes National School Silver Award
Scoil Mhuire Na Mbraithre Gold Award
Ardfert Central National School Gold Award
Curraheen Mxd National School Gold Award