Five Kerry students have recently received STEM scholarships.

This is a part of a Johnson & Johnson award programme aiming to encourage more women to take up careers in STEM.

Eimear O'Connor from Annascaul, Sarah Lynch from Listowel, Méabh O’Connell from Killarney, Alison Ward from Castleisland and Ciara Casey from Killarney were among 62 students awarded.

The ceremony was held in Thomond Park in Limerick.