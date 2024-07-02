Advertisement
News

Kerry nursing home receives positive report from health watchdog

Jul 2, 2024 10:40 By radiokerrynews
Kerry nursing home receives positive report from health watchdog
Share this article

A Kerry nursing home has been found to be almost fully compliant with HIQA regulations.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Killarney Nursing Home on April 24th.

It was inspected across 19 areas of the health act 2007 and found to be fully compliant in 18 and substantially compliant in one – fire precautions.

Advertisement

Inspectors noted personal emergency evacuation plans didn’t give adequate evacuation guidance to staff.

The centre outlined details of staff training, evacuation plans, equipment and drills as measures to meet full compliance.

The report found the centre, located on the Rock Road, was well managed and residents received a good quality care and services.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on coastline after personal property found on Banna
Advertisement
Kerry County Council refuses father permission to erect plaque in memory of his stillborn son
New Killarney Cathaoirleach wants existing town hospitals to be used for respite and residential care
Advertisement

Recommended

Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on coastline after personal property found on Banna
Kerry GAA launches High Court challenge against Minister refusal on Fitzgerald Stadium application
New Killarney Cathaoirleach wants existing town hospitals to be used for respite and residential care
First-time buyers scheme extended for more properties in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus