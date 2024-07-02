Kerry nursing home receives positive report from health watchdog

A Kerry nursing home has been found to be almost fully compliant with HIQA regulations.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Killarney Nursing Home on April 24th.

It was inspected across 19 areas of the health act 2007 and found to be fully compliant in 18 and substantially compliant in one – fire precautions.

Inspectors noted personal emergency evacuation plans didn’t give adequate evacuation guidance to staff.

The centre outlined details of staff training, evacuation plans, equipment and drills as measures to meet full compliance.

The report found the centre, located on the Rock Road, was well managed and residents received a good quality care and services.