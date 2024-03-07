Health watchdog says Killarney nursing home residents receive high standard of healthcare

The Health watchdog says residents of a Killarney nursing home receive a high standard of healthcare.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an inspection at Killarney Community Hospitals last October.

This was an announced inspection which took place over two days.

Advertisement

Killarney Community Hospitals, which is HSE-run, was found to be complaint across 14 areas of the Health Act 2007; it was substantially compliant in two areas and non-compliant in three areas.

The inspector noted that residents living in the centre received a high standard of healthcare and there was a defined management structure in place.

However, they also stated action was required to comply with the regulations in relation to training and staff development, personal possessions, the premises, management of responsive behaviour and residents' rights.

Advertisement

This report states that residents were extremely complimentary of the staff, who they described as always helpful, caring and friendly.

Killarney Community Hospitals was non-compliant in training and staff development, with the inspector stating training records reviewed during the inspection did not provide evidence that all staff had received mandatory training.

It was also non-complaint in the premises category, with issues with temperature monitoring, storage facilities for residents' personal belongings weren’t suitable and painting was needed in certain parts of the home.

Advertisement

The Killarney centre was also non-complaint regarding managing behaviour that’s challenging.

The HSE has put a compliance plan in place to address the three areas of non-compliance, which include a system to highlight when training is about to expire and maintenance works were to be completed by February.

The full report can be seen here.