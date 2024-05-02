Councillors in Killarney Municipal District heard that there are 53 people aged 70 or over on Kerry County Council's one-bed housing list.

Two of these are over 90 years of age.

The figures were released following a motion by Cllr. Marie Moloney asking for a breakdown by age of the applicants.

39 people between 70 and 79 years are on the list, as are 12 people in their 80s.

In total, 836 people are awaiting one-bedroomed accommodation on the social housing list.

Council executives told the members that these figures don't provide a fully accurate picture, as some people, including one of the applicants in their 90s is happy to remain on HAP.

They heard that the requirement to be on the housing list to qualify for HAP means some people, who are happy in the private rental market, must stay on the list.

Councillors said the lack of housing for single people is a serious issue for people of all ages, and must be prioritised.