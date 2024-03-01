Advertisement
News

Almost 1,550 people awaiting social housing in the Killarney MD

Mar 1, 2024 08:24 By radiokerrynews
Almost 1,550 people awaiting social housing in the Killarney MD
Share this article

Almost 1,550 people are on the social housing waiting list in the Killarney area.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting.

1543 people are awaiting social housing in the Killarney MD, that includes from other municipal districts, who have indicated Killarney as one of their 3 areas of choice.

Advertisement

Of this figure 842 applicants are awaiting one bed units, while 360 are awaiting two bed homes.

There are over 270 (272) people on the list for three bed houses, 62 applicants are awaiting 4 bed units; while 7 people are on the list for 5 bed houses.

There are currently 1,077 tenancies in total within the municipal district, that includes 545 in Local Authority housing, over 300 (312) in HAP tenancies, 151 under the Rental Accommodation Scheme and almost 70 (69) tenancies under leasing in the area.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there are a total of 15 vacant dwellings in the MD, these include 8 properties which are under repair and unallocated, 1 under repair and allocated, 2 awaiting repairs, and 2 repaired dwellings which are awaiting allocation or occupation.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Green Party rep urges people to make submission to public consultation on sea trawler activity
Advertisement
Almost 20% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys at UHK this month
HSE launches ambitious plan to reduce health inequalities for Kerry Travellers
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Green Party rep urges people to make submission to public consultation on sea trawler activity
Kerry home to Treaty tonight
Kerry side to be named this lunchtime
Kingdom to reveal team tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus