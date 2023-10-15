Kerry natives honoured at awards

Katie Hannon was honoured as the Kerry person of the year for 2023 by the Kerry Association in Dublin last night.

The Laochra Ciarrai award was given to Radio Kerry commentators Ambrose O’Donovan and Tim Moynihan.

Caothairleach of the Kerry Association, Mary Shanahan said the awards recognise exceptional leadership in the community, and recognise those who make us proud to be from Kerry.

She said Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O’Donovan have made and continue to make an enormous contribution to Kerry people at home and abroad with their lively and passionate broadcast.

She said they always wear their heart on their sleeves and their dedication was even more valuable this year, when some games could not be accessed by everyone.

Tim and Ambrose said they were humbled to receive the award.

Katie Hannon was described as having brought honour to the county on numerous occasions through her work as a journalist.

Particular mention was made to her work with the Women of Honour documentary, Katie herself paid tribute to two of the women from the documentary who were present, and who had bravely shared their stories.

She said the award was very special as she was Kerry to her core and her parents had raised her to have a deep connection to home.

Her work as patron of the Kerry Hospice was also praised.

A cheque for €50,000 from a golf classic organised by the association was also presented to Kerry GAA treasurer, Tom Keane.