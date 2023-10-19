Advertisement
Kerry native wins Best Short Film script at Writers Guild of Ireland Zebbie Awards 2023

Oct 19, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry native wins Best Short Film script at Writers Guild of Ireland Zebbie Awards 2023
Winners present at Zebbies Awards 2023: L-R Ciara Elizabeth Smith, Carmel Callan,Jennifer Davidson, Tara Flynn, Colm Bairéad, Joanne Ryan
A Kerry woman has won a top prize at the Writers Guild of Ireland’s 2023 Zebbie Awards.

Now in its 16th year, the Zebbie Awards celebrate the best of Irish writing for stage, screen and radio.

Tralee native, Katie McNiece won the award for Best Short Film Script, for her drama “Lambing”.

The movie, starring Pat Shortt, Fiach Kunz and Johanna O’Brien, tells the story of a young dad in rural Ireland, who must face his own anxiety around gender and bullying, when his baby is born intersex.

More information on the Award winning "Lambing", can be found here.

Other winners on the night included Derry Girls, which picked up Best Television Drama script; and An Cailín Ciúin which won the award for Best Feature script.

