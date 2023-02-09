Kerry MTU campuses remain open and unaffected following IT breach

Four of the Munster Technological University's campuses will remain closed for the rest of this week, following a major IT breach.

In a statement, MTU says it's undertaking 'structured and cautious procedures' to 'ensure the security of its systems'; the college confirmed it was caused by a ransomware attack.

The IT breach and telephone outage has led to the shutdown of 'Canvas' - one of the colleges primary resources for online lectures and reading.

The university's campuses in Kerry remain unaffected.

According to the Irish Examiner, the four Cork campuses are expected to reopen by Monday.