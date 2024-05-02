Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6B,
St Michael's-Foilmore 2-20 Spa Killarney 4-10
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 2A,
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 4-14 Tralee Parnells 1-9
Abbeydorney 2-19 Kenmare Shamrocks 0-10
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 2B,
Crotta O'Neill's 1-29 Dr. Crokes 1-11
Lixnaw 2-18 St Brendan's 1-8
Ballyheigue 1-7 Ladys Walk 0-8
LGFA
Minor County League Fixtures (Wednesday)
Glenflesk 4-14 -v- MKL 3-10
Churchill 3-09 -v- Beale 1-03
Central Region U17 Games on Thursday 2nd May 24.
Division 3 Back Game at 7 pm 2/5/24
St Marys/Reenard/Valentia Young Islanders V Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane
Division 4
Round 4 Game Brought Forward from May 6th
Thursday 02nd May at 7 pm in Glenbeigh
Glenbeighb/Glencar/Cromane v Mary’s/Renard/Valentia
North Kerry Ladies Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 2
Kerins O Rahillys v Listowel Emmets Thursday 2nd May @ 7-00pm