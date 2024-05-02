Advertisement
Sport

Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

May 2, 2024 11:14 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6B,

St Michael's-Foilmore 2-20 Spa Killarney 4-10

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 2A,

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 4-14 Tralee Parnells 1-9
Abbeydorney 2-19 Kenmare Shamrocks 0-10

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 2B,

Crotta O'Neill's 1-29 Dr. Crokes 1-11
Lixnaw 2-18 St Brendan's 1-8
Ballyheigue 1-7 Ladys Walk 0-8
=================================

LGFA

Minor County League Fixtures (Wednesday)

Glenflesk 4-14 -v- MKL 3-10
Churchill 3-09 -v- Beale 1-03

===================================

Central Region U17 Games on Thursday 2nd May 24.
Division 3 Back Game at 7 pm 2/5/24

St Marys/Reenard/Valentia Young Islanders V Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane
.
Division 4
Round 4 Game Brought Forward from May 6th
Thursday 02nd May at 7 pm in Glenbeigh
Glenbeighb/Glencar/Cromane v Mary’s/Renard/Valentia

========================================

North Kerry Ladies Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16
Division 2
Kerins O Rahillys v Listowel Emmets Thursday 2nd May @ 7-00pm

