Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6B,

St Michael's-Foilmore 2-20 Spa Killarney 4-10

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 2A,

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 4-14 Tralee Parnells 1-9

Abbeydorney 2-19 Kenmare Shamrocks 0-10

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 2B,

Crotta O'Neill's 1-29 Dr. Crokes 1-11

Lixnaw 2-18 St Brendan's 1-8

Ballyheigue 1-7 Ladys Walk 0-8

=================================

LGFA

Minor County League Fixtures (Wednesday)

Glenflesk 4-14 -v- MKL 3-10

Churchill 3-09 -v- Beale 1-03

===================================

Central Region U17 Games on Thursday 2nd May 24.

Division 3 Back Game at 7 pm 2/5/24

St Marys/Reenard/Valentia Young Islanders V Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane

.

Division 4

Round 4 Game Brought Forward from May 6th

Thursday 02nd May at 7 pm in Glenbeigh

Glenbeighb/Glencar/Cromane v Mary’s/Renard/Valentia

========================================

North Kerry Ladies Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16

Division 2

Kerins O Rahillys v Listowel Emmets Thursday 2nd May @ 7-00pm