Kerry milk price rise for farmers

The milk price that Kerry Group pays to farmers has risen.

Kerry Dairy Ireland, which is part of Kerry Group, has confirmed that its price for milk supplies in July is 44 cent per litre including VAT.

This compares to 42.5 cent per litre that the company paid in June.

July’s price of 44 cent per litre is for milk with protein constituents of 3.3% and butterfat of 3.6%.

The company is also paying 48.23 cent per litre for milk with 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat at EU standard constituents.

Kerry Dairy Ireland says the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 48.32 cent per litre.

The company says demand remands largely stable, with robust demand outside of China.

It says demand in China continues to be weak.