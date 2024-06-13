Kerry Group milk price for May unchanged at 41c/l

Kerry Dairy Ireland has kept the price it will pay farmers for milk supplied in May unchanged from March and April.

Today, the division of Kerry Group which processes milk, announced it will pay 41 cent per litre of milk which has reached the 3.3 per cent protein and 3.6 per cent butterfat Irish standard.

Based on the average milk solids supplied to Kerry in May, the average milk price, inclusive of bonuses, is 43.54 cent per litre.

All of these figures are inclusive of VAT.

When expressed as the European standard of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the Kerry price for April equates to 44.96 cent per litre.

The milk processor claims the EU's butter supply is curtailed, keeping butter prices strong.

Kerry Dairy Ireland says this strong butter price is causing buyers to avoid non-essential trade, warning any increase in the milk supply will could decrease prices.