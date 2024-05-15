Advertisement
Kerry Group milk price for April unchanged from March at 41c/l

May 15, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group milk price for April unchanged from March at 41c/l
Kerry Group has announced the price it will pay farmers for milk supplied in April is unchanged from March.

It will pay 41 cent per litre, which is made up of a base price of 39 cent per litre and a milk contract payment of 2 cent per litre.

This price is based on milk which reached the 3.3 per cent protein and 3.6 per cent butterfat standard.

Based on the average milk solids supplied to Kerry in April, the milk price inclusive of bonuses is 43.71 cent per litre.

All of these figures are inclusive of VAT.

When expressed as the European standard of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the Kerry price for April equates to 44.96 cent per litre.

A statement from Kerry Group says "The rebound in global dairy prices observed in late 2023 and during the first quarter of this year has decelerated in recent weeks due to weakened demand. Despite this, supply-side challenges will persist in the short to medium term, which is supporting dairy commodity prices in the absence of a substantial increase in demand".

