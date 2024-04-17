Kerry Group increases milk price again

Kerry Group has again increased its milk price for March.

The price paid to suppliers is now 41 cent per litre, including VAT, up from 40 cent per litre last month.

This includes VAT for milk supplied in March at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, consisting of a base price of 39 cent per litre and a milk contract payment of 2 cent per litre on all qualifying milk volumes.

Kerry Group’s milk price at EU Standard Constituents, 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, is 44.96 cent per litre.

The milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 44.08 cent per litre, based on Kerry’s average milk solids for March.

Kerry Group says milk production remains under pressure due to very wet weather, and this is providing support for dairy markets despite much uncertainty remaining around demand.