Advertisement
News

Kerry Group increases milk price

Mar 15, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group increases milk price
Share this article

Kerry Group has increased its milk price for February.

The price paid to suppliers is 40 cent per litre, including VAT, up from 39 point 5 cent per litre.

This includes VAT for milk supplied last month at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat consisting of a base price of 38 cent per litre and a milk contract payment of 2 cent per litre on all qualifying milk volumes.

Advertisement

The February milk price at EU standard constituents - consisting of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat – is 43.88 cent per litre.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for last month, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 43.35 cent per litre.

Kerry Group says global consumer demand is improving, however dairy buyers remain cautious.

Advertisement

It says milk production growth is sluggish leading to optimism around dairy prices in the medium term.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry pensioner left paraplegic settles case against HSE
Advertisement
High Court grants bail to man accused of murder of Castlemaine man
Expansion works at Kerry Airport expected to begin before the end of this year
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry pensioner left paraplegic settles case against HSE
Hotel Killarney reopens after extensive refurbishment
Labour candidate for European elections believes regulations need to be matched by supports for those burdened
Over quarter of a million allocated to heritage projects in Kerry 
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus