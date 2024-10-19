Advertisement
Kerry MEP calls on EU to shift energy focus to strategizing for 2040

Oct 19, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP has emphasized the urgent need to shift Europe’s focus from 2030 energy targets and strategize for 2040.

Speaking in the European Parliament, MEP Seán Kelly argued that a forward-looking approach makes more sense strategically and economically.

The Kilcummin native says a renewable based electricity system would provide a better deal for consumers and the industry.

MEP Kelly, who’s the Fine Gael leader in Europe, believes the new commission must ensure an independent, clean and competitive European energy system.

