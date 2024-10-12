MEP Seán Kelly condemned prime minister of Hungary

An Ireland South MEP has condemned the prime minister of Hungary.

Kilcummin native, Seán Kelly says Viktor Orban has led Hungary to breach core EU values "again and again".

The European Commission is to take Hungary to court over so-called foreign influence laws, which critics say are tools to silence opposition voices, violating fundamental rights and freedoms.

MEP Kelly says this new law is a blatant assault on democracy and fundamental rights.

He says we now need a union-wide approach to protect the rule of law across the EU: