Kerry MEP says Europe needs to create a better environment for innovative start-ups

Oct 6, 2024 15:21 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP says Europe needs to create a better environment for innovative start-ups
A Kerry MEP says Europe has lost competitiveness in many respects including in energy and electricity prices.

Seán Kelly was responding to the Draghi Report’s recognition of the need to create a better environment for new businesses.

The Fine Gael leader in Europe says it’s unsustainable that Irish start-ups must seek investment in US Capital markets.

He believes supporting the development of the EU’s Capital Markets Union would enable companies to thrive here.

The Ireland South MEP says to compete globally - decarbonisation and renewable energy deployment must be accelerated.

