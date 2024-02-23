Kerry men arrested in connection with crystal meth seizure must be charged or released by midday

The two Kerry men, arrested in connection with an almost €33 million drugs seizure, will be either charged or released by midday.

The men were arrested last Friday under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Under this act they can be detained for a maximum of seven days.

This means Gardaí will have to charge or release them today.

Both Kerry men are aged in their 40s and can’t be named for legal reasons.

They were arrested last Friday after drugs worth an estimated €32.8 million were seized at Cork Port; the drugs have been confirmed to be crystal meth.

Two firearms were also seized arising out of follow up searches in Kerry.

Within the past week, Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Pádraic Powell applied to the district court twice, to have the detention period for the two men extended.

Both extensions were granted.

The most recent application to extend the period of detention was made on Wednesday at a special sitting of Tralee District Court and an extension of 48-hours was granted by Judge David Waters.

This was the final time that the period of detention could be extended, which means Gardaí will either have to charge or release both men before noon today.