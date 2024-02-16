Two men from Kerry have been arrested following a drugs seizure believed to be worth €60 million in the southwest.

Drugs, understood to be crystal meth, were seized at Cork Port this morning, and follow up searches were also carried out in Kerry.

There are unconfirmed reports that a woman has also been arrested.

A substantial drug seizure was made this morning at Cork Port, following a joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Radio Kerry has learnt that this investigation is part of a probe into an international drugs operation encompassing Latin America.

It’s understood it is a synthetic drug, but this is pending analysis, and Radio Kerry understands it may be crystal meth.

Gardaí say a number of follow up searches were conducted in Kerry and Cork, and Radio Kerry understands searches took place in the Ballymacelligott and Castleisland areas.

Radio Kerry is aware of at least one location where a Garda cordon was put in place; there was also a significant Garda presence at this same location earlier today.

These follow up searches have resulted in the arrests of two men, both in their 40s.

These men are currently being detained at garda stations in the Southern region, under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

This section of the Criminal Justice Act outlines the powers that gardaí have to detain people arrested in connection with specified offences.

The offences, covered under this section of the Act, include murder involving use of a firearm or explosive, murder or attempted murder in relation to a garda, prison officer, or with political motive.

The other offences covered under this section of the act are possession of firearms with intent to endanger life, and false imprisonment.

Gardaí say no further information is available at this time, and updates will follow in due course.