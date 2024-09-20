A resident of a Peter McVerry social housing complex in Tralee says conditions are unbearable for her and her family because of anti-social behaviour.

Paige Hallissey, her partner and six-year-old son live in an apartment in Park Lane which is part of a complex operated by the housing charity.

Paige Hallissey and her family live on the third floor of the complex.

She says it’s impossible to avoid anti-social behaviour taking place in the stairwell and other communal areas, as the lift is frequently broken or it cannot be used because there’s broken glass, blood or signs of urination in it.

Paige Hallissey says she has raised her concerns with the Peter McVerry Trust but is unhappy with their response.

The trust says it takes all anti-social behaviour and resident concerns very seriously and confirms it is engaging with a resident at Park Lane, Tralee.

It says its team has undertaken a review of the property which it deems to offer safe and secure housing for its tenants, providing monitored CCTV services.

Peter McVerry Trust cannot comment further on individual cases.

