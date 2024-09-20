Advertisement
News

Resident claims conditions in Peter McVerry Trust complex in Tralee unbearable due to anti-social behaviour

Sep 20, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrynews
Resident claims conditions in Peter McVerry Trust complex in Tralee unbearable due to anti-social behaviour
Share this article

A resident of a Peter McVerry social housing complex in Tralee  says conditions are unbearable for her and her family because of anti-social behaviour.

Paige Hallissey, her partner and six-year-old son live in an apartment in Park Lane which is part of a complex operated by the housing charity.

Advertisement

Paige Hallissey and her family live on the third floor of the complex.

She says it’s impossible to avoid anti-social behaviour taking place in the stairwell and other communal areas, as the lift is frequently broken or it cannot be used because there’s broken glass, blood or signs of urination in it.

Paige Hallissey says she has raised her concerns with the Peter McVerry Trust but is unhappy with their response.

Advertisement

The trust says it takes all anti-social behaviour and resident concerns very seriously and confirms it is engaging with a resident at Park Lane, Tralee.

It says its team has undertaken a review of the property which it deems to offer safe and secure housing for its tenants, providing monitored CCTV services.

Peter McVerry Trust cannot comment further on individual cases.

Advertisement

Paige Hallissey says she, her partner and six-year-old son are left in an unbearable situation.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Just one candidate to contest Fine Gael selection convention as three councillors withdraw
Advertisement
Booklet developed to build strong relationships between children with additional needs and Gardaí in Kerry
Work to begin next week on first phase of Causeway’s ballroom redevelopment
Advertisement

Recommended

Cahirciveen Alcoholics Anonymous Group Open AA Meeting on 25th September
Just one candidate to contest Fine Gael selection convention as three councillors withdraw
Booklet developed to build strong relationships between children with additional needs and Gardaí in Kerry
National Ploughing Championships successful for Kerry competitors
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus