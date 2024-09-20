Advertisement
News

Multi-million-euro expansion approved for Kerry women’s refuge

Sep 20, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrynews
Multi-million-euro expansion approved for Kerry women’s refuge
Share this article

A multi-million-euro expansion has been approved for Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge.

The centre, which is located in Tralee, offers refuge and support for victims of domestic violence and their families.

This project will see the current facilities expanded.

Advertisement

In recent years the centre has been calling for more accommodation to meet demand, as they've had to refuse some people due to lack of space in the centre.

This project will see the Adapt Kerry centre expanded into a larger women’s refuge with 13 family residential units, kitchen facilities, living spaces and a playroom.

This expanded centre will also include a reception, laundry room, meeting rooms, therapeutic spaces for children, teenagers and adults; study areas and a first aid and treatment area.

Advertisement

There will also be an outdoor play area that’ll have a playground, a sensory space, and a picnic and seating area.

The funding for the project was approved by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding, saying this enhanced women’s refuge will be a vital support for women who have to leave their home immediately for their own safety.

Advertisement

She paid tribute to Adapt for the work they do, and she encouraged anyone who is affected by domestic violence to seek support and to contact the Gardaí.

The Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge helpline can be contacted on 066 712 9100.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Resident claims conditions in Peter McVerry Trust complex in Tralee unbearable due to anti-social behaviour
Advertisement
Just one candidate to contest Fine Gael selection convention as three councillors withdraw
Booklet developed to build strong relationships between children with additional needs and Gardaí in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Derry rule out Gallagher return
Friday Munster PPS results
Resident claims conditions in Peter McVerry Trust complex in Tralee unbearable due to anti-social behaviour
Minister 'not happy' with speed residents are being moved from Ocean View Care Home
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus