Multi-million-euro expansion approved for Kerry women’s refuge

A multi-million-euro expansion has been approved for Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge.

The centre, which is located in Tralee, offers refuge and support for victims of domestic violence and their families.

This project will see the current facilities expanded.

In recent years the centre has been calling for more accommodation to meet demand, as they've had to refuse some people due to lack of space in the centre.

This project will see the Adapt Kerry centre expanded into a larger women’s refuge with 13 family residential units, kitchen facilities, living spaces and a playroom.

This expanded centre will also include a reception, laundry room, meeting rooms, therapeutic spaces for children, teenagers and adults; study areas and a first aid and treatment area.

There will also be an outdoor play area that’ll have a playground, a sensory space, and a picnic and seating area.

The funding for the project was approved by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding, saying this enhanced women’s refuge will be a vital support for women who have to leave their home immediately for their own safety.

She paid tribute to Adapt for the work they do, and she encouraged anyone who is affected by domestic violence to seek support and to contact the Gardaí.

The Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge helpline can be contacted on 066 712 9100.