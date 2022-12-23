Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge had to make 108 refusals this year, due to lack of space in the centre.

The centre, which is located in Tralee, offers refuge and support for victims of domestic violence and their families.

Manager of Adapt Catherine Casey says they provided refuge for 69 women and 78 children this year, while 220 women were supported through their outreach service.

She’s appealing to anyone experiencing domestic violence to contact them over Christmas, adding it’s traditionally a busy time for Adapt.

Ms Casey says Adapt is in negotiations regarding a new refuge for the county, to help cater for demand:

The Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge helpline can be contacted on 066 712 9100 from 9am to midnight.