Adapt Kerry supports 300 women suffering domestic violence this year

Adapt women’s refuge has helped 300 women this year seeking support due to domestic violence.

It has also had to refuse accommodation to 130 women due to lack of spaces in its refuge in Tralee.

Adapt women’s refuge in Kerry has supported close to 300 women, 200 hundred of those through its outreach service in 2023.

The charity helps women to leave abusive relationships and see recourse through the courts as well as finding alternate accommodation for those who take the decision to leave.

The organisation has long needed more accommodation to meet demand and according to manager Catherine Shanahan is in discussions with the state that are making progress to increase capacity at its refuge.