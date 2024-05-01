Advertisement
Kerry Group urged government to intervene to stall EU smoky flavours ban

May 1, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group urged the government to intervene in a European Commission move to ban smoky flavourings.

The EU commission proposed to phase out current methods of adding smoke flavouring to meat and other foods, such as sauces and crisps.

According to the Irish Times, the Tralee-headquartered company wrote to then Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, warning that the EU decision would cause major economic harm to the Irish food sector.

It says that the changes would impact over €30 billion worth of food products across the EU.

 

