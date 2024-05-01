Corcoran’s furniture & Carpets launch charity walk in aid of Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland

Corcoran’s Furniture & Carpets Ltd has launched its charity walk in aid of Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (AADI).

The walk - through the Gap of Dunloe - aims to raise funds for AADI and is open to the public by pre-booking.

All-Ireland winner and 2014 footballer of the year, James O’Donoghue, officially launched the event recently.

The AADI fundraising walk takes place on Saturday June 8th.

To register for the walk, please contact AADI here.

Once you have completed registration you will receive an AADI fundraising pack and a t-shirt in support of the event.

Registration on the day of the walk, for those who have pre-booked, will commence at 9.30am on Saturday, 8 June at Ross Castle, Killarney. The boats will depart at 10.30am, taking all participants on an hour-long journey through the stunning lakes of Killarney. This will be followed by an 11K walk (approximately 2.5 – 3 hours) from Lord Brandon’s Cottage to Kate Kearny’s cottage, where lunch will be served upon completion of the walk. Corcoran’s Furniture will provide a complimentary bus service back to Ross Castle for all those participating in the fundraising event. All funds raised will go directly towards the training of an assistance dog, which will change a child’s life as well as the lives of their loved ones.