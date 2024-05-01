Advertisement
23 candidates will contest Ireland South European Elections

May 1, 2024 13:23 By radiokerrynews
23 candidates will contest Ireland South European Elections
There are 23 candidates running in the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry, in next month’s European elections.

Irish and other EU citizens resident in this country, who’re aged 18 or over, may vote provided they register by May 20th.

Sitting MEPs Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher, Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly who’s from Kilcummin, Mick Wallace of Independents4Change and the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan are on the ballot.

The other candidates are:

Derek Blighe Ireland First, Lorna Bogue of An Rabharta Glas- Green Left, Susan Doyle Social Democrats, Kathleen Funcheon and Paul Gavan who both represent Sinn Féin, Niamh Hourigan of Labour, Ross Lahive the Irish People’s Party, Michael Leahy of the Irish Freedom Party who’s originally from Kerry, Fine Gael’s John Mullins, Cynthia Ní Mhurchú of Fianna Fail, Aontú’s Patrick Murphy, Cian Prendiville of People Before Profit-Solidarity, and Eddie Punch of Independent Ireland.

Independent candidates running are Graham De Barra, Christopher VS Doyle, Mary Fitzgibbon who’s from Ballymacelligott, TD Michael McNamara, Ciarán O Riordan, and Una McGurk who lists her address in Kenmare.

The 23 candidates are vying to win five seats to represent the Ireland South constituency in the European Parliament.

