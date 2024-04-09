Advertisement
Several new candidates confirmed to contest for election in Ireland South constituency

Apr 9, 2024 09:34 By radiokerrynews
Several new candidates confirmed to contest for election in Ireland South constituency
A number of new candidates have been confirmed to run in this summer’s European elections.

To date, 17 candidates have confirmed they'll contest for the five seats in the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry.

Meanwhile, Mary Fitzgibbon, a Ballymacelligott native has become the latest person to announce their candidacy.

Ms Fitzgibbon who is running as an Independent candidate is a registered general nurse and midwife; and a lecturer in nursing and health care sciences in MTU Kerry.

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, Kathleen Funchion has been selected to run for the party in the Ireland South constituency.

She joins Limerick based Senator, Paul Gavan, on the Sinn Féin ticket for June’s European Elections.

An Rabharta Glas Party leader, Lorna Bogue will stand for European election; she is a sitting councillor in the Cork City South-East constituency since 2019 for the Green Left Party.

Clare native, Michael Leahy will represent the Irish Freedom Party; while Cork man Derek Blighe is running for the Ireland First Party.

Independent candidate, Graham de Barra, who hails from county Cork, has confirmed he will stand for election in the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry.

Meanwhile, sitting MEP and Independents for change politician, Mick Wallace, will seek re-election in the upcoming European elections.

 

