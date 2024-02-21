Advertisement
News

Two Kerry men arrested following massive drugs seizure can be held in custody for further 48 hours

Feb 21, 2024 11:31 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry men arrested following massive drugs seizure can be held in custody for further 48 hours
Share this article

Two Kerry men, arrested following the seizure of €32 million worth of drugs at Cork Port, can both be held in custody for a further 48 hours.

The men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a special sitting of Tralee District Court this morning.

Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell applied for the period of detention for each man to be extended for a further 48 hours.

Advertisement

The men, who are both in their 40s, are held in garda stations in the county under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí will now have to either charge or release the two men before noon on Friday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí granted further 48 hours to question two Kerry men arrested after massive drugs seizure
Advertisement
Southern region of Ireland was the richest area in all of the EU in 2022
Independent councillor says cross-border roads funding is smack in the face to taxpayers in the South
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney 'Coffee Cup Project' wins another major award
Kerry Group says global dairy markets remain volatile
Southern region of Ireland was the richest area in all of the EU in 2022
Lidl Ireland has bought €1 million worth of goods from Kerry suppliers
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus