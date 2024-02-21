Two Kerry men, arrested following the seizure of €32 million worth of drugs at Cork Port, can both be held in custody for a further 48 hours.

The men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a special sitting of Tralee District Court this morning.

Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell applied for the period of detention for each man to be extended for a further 48 hours.

The men, who are both in their 40s, are held in garda stations in the county under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí will now have to either charge or release the two men before noon on Friday.