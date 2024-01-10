Kerry marginally below national average in deprivation index

Kerry is marginally below the national average level in terms of deprivation.

That’s according to the 2022 Pobal HP Deprivation Index, which uses data from Census 2022.

The 2022 Pobal HP Deprivation Index found a nationwide improvement in employment and population growth, but persistent disadvantage remains for many communities.

It analysed ten measures of an area’s levels of disadvantage, including educational attainment, employment status, and the numbers living in individual households.

Almost 19,000 small areas, including 692 in Kerry, were indexed, leading to the development of a detailed map of the relative affluence and disadvantage.

Kerry was found to have an index of -1.86, marginally below the national average level in terms of deprivation.

Kerry has a male unemployment rate of 9.23% and a female unemployment rate of 8.78%.

11.44% of Kerry’s 156,500 (156,458) population have a primary education only, as of 2022, while 36.65% have a third level education.

The Pobal HP Deprivation Index is created to inform national policy and ensure that resources can be properly directed to where they are most needed.