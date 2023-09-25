Kerry man who died in rally crash was highly experienced co-driver

The Kerry man who died in an accident while taking part in a motor rally in Co Clare yesterday was a highly experienced co-driver.

37-year-old Damien Fleming, who was a native of Kilcummin, had competed in over 150 events since 2006.

He died while competing in the fourth stage of the 2023 Clare Stages Rally organised by Clare Motor Club.

Motorsport Ireland says the thoughts of everyone at the organisation and within the wider motorsport community are with the Fleming family, Clare Motor Club, and those who were at the scene and reacted so quickly and professionally.

Motorsport Ireland says it will conduct a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the fatal accident.

Sporting Manager at Motorsport Ireland, Art McCarrick says Damien Fleming was a popular figure on the scene:

The death of Mr Fleming came just hours after the death of a pedestrian in Lisselton.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 2 o’clock yesterday morning, following a collision involving a taxi and the pedestrian on the R553 at Ballydonoghoe.

The man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.