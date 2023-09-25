Advertisement
News

Kerry man who died in rally crash was highly experienced co-driver

Sep 25, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man who died in rally crash was highly experienced co-driver
Share this article

The Kerry man who died in an accident while taking part in a motor rally in Co Clare yesterday was a highly experienced co-driver.

37-year-old Damien Fleming, who was a native of Kilcummin, had competed in over 150 events since 2006.

He died while competing in the fourth stage of the 2023 Clare Stages Rally organised by Clare Motor Club.

Advertisement

Motorsport Ireland says the thoughts of everyone at the organisation and within the wider motorsport community are with the Fleming family, Clare Motor Club, and those who were at the scene and reacted so quickly and professionally.

Motorsport Ireland says it will conduct a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the fatal accident.

Sporting Manager at Motorsport Ireland, Art McCarrick says Damien Fleming was a popular figure on the scene:

Advertisement

The death of Mr Fleming came just hours after the death of a pedestrian in Lisselton.
Emergency services were alerted shortly after 2 o’clock yesterday morning, following a collision involving a taxi and the pedestrian on the R553 at Ballydonoghoe.
The man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Advertisement
Flowers were placed on the roadside close to the location where a man in his 20s died following a collision with a car.
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sinn Féin Kerry TD calls for simplified Garda vetting reforms
Advertisement
Kerry man killed while competing in Clare motor rally
Kerry County Council seeks input from youth
Advertisement

Recommended

Interview with Kerry's European champion Ultan Dillane
Sinn Féin Kerry TD calls for simplified Garda vetting reforms
Austin Stacks Lee Strand U14 football tournament review
Silverware shared in Munster Senior Cup Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus