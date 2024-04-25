Advertisement
News

Kerry man killed in crash in North Cork named locally

Apr 25, 2024 13:50 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man killed in crash in North Cork named locally
Share this article

The man who was killed in a crash in North Cork yesterday has been named locally.

Ger Fleming, who was in his forties, was originally from Scartaglen and was living with his family in Brosna.

His motorcycle was involved in a collision with a truck at Toureenfineen near Ballydesmond at around 8am yesterday.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for people who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or any garda station.

Motorists with camera footage – including dash-cam- are also asked to help gardaí in their investigation.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Construction company says planning refusal for Tralee housing development delays project by at least another year
Advertisement
Concerns some vets may feel pressured into not finding herds TB positive
Inspired urges more Kerry businesses to provide employment for service users
Advertisement

Recommended

Concerns some vets may feel pressured into not finding herds TB positive
BOI to hold free fraud awareness events in Kerry
Construction company says planning refusal for Tralee housing development delays project by at least another year
Celebrations today as University Hospital Kerry turns 40
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus