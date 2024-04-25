Kerry man killed in crash in North Cork named locally

The man who was killed in a crash in North Cork yesterday has been named locally.

Ger Fleming, who was in his forties, was originally from Scartaglen and was living with his family in Brosna.

His motorcycle was involved in a collision with a truck at Toureenfineen near Ballydesmond at around 8am yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for people who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or any garda station.

Motorists with camera footage – including dash-cam- are also asked to help gardaí in their investigation.