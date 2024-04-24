Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision on Cork/Kerry border

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information following a fatal crash in North Cork.

This collision, involving a motorcycle and a truck, occurred at Toureenfineen, near Ballydesmond around 8 o’clock this morning.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene this morning.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured.

Gardaí say no other injuries were reported.

The deceased man's body will be removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently carrying out their examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at the time to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.