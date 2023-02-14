Kerry Magdalene laundry survivor loses case to UN Committee Against Torture

A Magdalene laundry survivor from Kerry has lost her case to the UN Committee Against Torture.

Elizabeth Coppin from Listowel, who was born in the County Home in Killarney, took the case about the treatment she received in three different homes in Cork and Waterford.

The 73-year-old claimed the Irish State violated her rights as a child under several articles of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

Advertisement

The UN Committee has deemed the acts complained don’t meet the threshold to be considered as either torture, cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment, or punishment.

Three members of the committee, however, disagreed with the overall finding.