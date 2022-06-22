Advertisement
Kerry Local Enterprise Office to run self-employment mentoring clinics

Jun 22, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Local Enterprise Office to run self-employment mentoring clinics
The Kerry Local Enterprise Office is running mentoring clinics for people interested in becoming self-employed.

The group clinics will give startup advice and guidance, as well as the opportunity to discuss ideas with an experienced business mentor.

They’ll take place over Zoom between 9:30am and 12 noon on four separate days over the next two months.

Full details, including how to register for the clinics, is available on radiokerry.ie.

Places are still available for the clinics on Tuesday 19th July, Wednesday 3rd August, and Tuesday 16th August.

Anyone interested can register at the following link: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kerry/Training-Events/ONLINE-BOOKINGS/

