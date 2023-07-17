Advertisement
News

Kerry inspector says there’s always teething problems with new technology like Garda call system

Jul 17, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry inspector says there’s always teething problems with new technology like Garda call system Kerry inspector says there’s always teething problems with new technology like Garda call system
Share this article

A Kerry inspector says the new Garda call system may have had some teething problems but says it's a brilliant system.

Under this new Garda Safe System when you phone your local Garda Station, you’ll be dispatched through to Cork, where your location is mapped and they’ll send the nearest Garda car to you.

It related to non-emergency calls.

Advertisement

Inspector Tim O'Keeffe, who is based in Listowel Garda Station, says there’s always challenges with new systems.

However, he says it's better than the previous system as the public are now dealing with people especially trained for such calls.

The inspector says this in turn frees up gardaí who are working the desk at local stations:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Inspector Tim O’Keeffe says he’s satisfied there are enough Garda resources in the county to respond to reported incidents.

He was responding to claims that it took Gardaí over two hours to respond to a road crash outside Cahersiveen on June 9th.

Advertisement

Inspector O’Keeffe says they’re satisfied there were enough Gardaí in place to respond to that incident:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus