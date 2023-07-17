Kerry inspector says there’s always teething problems with new technology like Garda call system

A Kerry inspector says the new Garda call system may have had some teething problems but says it's a brilliant system.

Under this new Garda Safe System when you phone your local Garda Station, you’ll be dispatched through to Cork, where your location is mapped and they’ll send the nearest Garda car to you.

It related to non-emergency calls.

Advertisement

Inspector Tim O'Keeffe, who is based in Listowel Garda Station, says there’s always challenges with new systems.

However, he says it's better than the previous system as the public are now dealing with people especially trained for such calls.

The inspector says this in turn frees up gardaí who are working the desk at local stations:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Inspector Tim O’Keeffe says he’s satisfied there are enough Garda resources in the county to respond to reported incidents.

He was responding to claims that it took Gardaí over two hours to respond to a road crash outside Cahersiveen on June 9th.

Advertisement

Inspector O’Keeffe says they’re satisfied there were enough Gardaí in place to respond to that incident: