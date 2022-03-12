Advertisement
Kerry hotels will reportedly close to host Ukrainian refugees

Mar 12, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Two hotels and a hostel in Kerry will reportedly close to guests to host Ukrainian refugees.

The Irish Examiner reports that the Innisfallen Hotel and its sister hostel, 3 Lakes, both in Killarney will close to guests from Monday March 21st as part of a six-month agreement with the Department of Children.

Another large hotel, believed to be in the Tralee area, has also reportedly entered an agreement with the Department to host Ukrainian refugees and has closed to guests.

It’s understood hotels have been asked by the Irish Hotels Federation if they can provide temporary accommodation for refugee families.

The hotels and hostel have not responded to the reports.

Journalist Anne Lucey explains what the agreement entails.

